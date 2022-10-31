Journalist Siddique Kappan Denied Bail in PMLA Case, to Continue to Be in Jail

A Lucknow Sessions court on Monday, 31 October, denied bail to Kerala Journalist Siddique Kappan in a Provisions of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case, initiated against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Although the Supreme Court had granted him bail in an UAPA case on 9 September this year, his release from jail was based on getting bail in the PMLA case too.

District Judge Sanjay Shankar Pandey concluded the hearing and reserved verdict in the PMLA case on 12 October. Now that he has been denied relief, he will continue to remain in prison.