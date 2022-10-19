Differently-Abled Couple Running a Pani Puri Stall Melts Hearts Online
The couple has a hearing and speech impairment despite which they run the pani puri stall successfully.
A couple in Nashik, who runs a pani puri stall, is going viral on the internet. The reason? It's their delicious home-made pani puri and the fact that both husband and wife are differently-abled. The couple has a speech and hearing impairment, despite which they are running their stall successfully.
In the video, the couple can be seen explaining that they can't speak or listen but can converse very well through sign language. The husband shared that they made everything at home, while his wife invited everyone to come and try their food.
After a food blogger called Street Food Recipes shared their video online and encouraged everyone to learn dedication from the duo. As the video went viral, netizens showered their love and blessings on the couple. This is what they said:
One user went on to say that they were an "Inspiring Couple", another said, "Great job may God bless u always and u may get what ever u want all the best (heart emoji) best wishes".
One user also went on to say "Respect!", while another said, "They have my heart!"
While some other users added:
