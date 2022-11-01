Netizens React To Elon Musk Charging $20/Month For Blue Ticks On Twitter

Ever since the world's richest man, Elon Musk acquired Twitter, several changes have been introduced to the social networking platform. As soon as he bought the platform, the billionaire not only fired CEO Parag Agarwal and other top executives but also vouched to reinstate all the accounts that were previously banned.

The latest update on Musk's attempts to rejig Twitter has driven social media to a frenzy. The Tesla CEO has put plans in motion to charge all Twitter users $20/Month, in exchange for verifying their accounts with a blue tick. People who already have a verified account will also need to pay the monthly amount, in order to keep their blue badges.