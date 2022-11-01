Netizens React To Elon Musk Charging $20/Month For Blue Ticks On Twitter
A Twitter user commented, "elon already broke lmaooo"
Ever since the world's richest man, Elon Musk acquired Twitter, several changes have been introduced to the social networking platform. As soon as he bought the platform, the billionaire not only fired CEO Parag Agarwal and other top executives but also vouched to reinstate all the accounts that were previously banned.
The latest update on Musk's attempts to rejig Twitter has driven social media to a frenzy. The Tesla CEO has put plans in motion to charge all Twitter users $20/Month, in exchange for verifying their accounts with a blue tick. People who already have a verified account will also need to pay the monthly amount, in order to keep their blue badges.
As soon as the news broke, Twitter was abuzz with memes and reactions to Musk's new development. World famous author, Stephen King took to the platform to announce that if the update gets initiated, he will be quitting the social media site. The writer also added, "They (Twitter) should pay me."
In no time, Twitter's new boss appeared to defend the policy. Commenting under King's tweet, he wrote, "We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?"
Twitter users reacted to this bizarre exchange by doing what they do best: responding in memes. One user wrote, "The Bird is Free Now, with $20 per Month for #BlueTick" while another wrote, "elon already broke lmaooo"
Here are some more reactions:
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
Topics: Twitter Elon Musk Elon Musk Buys Twitter
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.