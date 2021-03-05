New IT Rules May Be Rooted in Govt’s Communication Roadmap: Report

“While the emphasis should remain on reaching out to people, the power of persuasion should be used behind the scenes. These back-channel communications should start on priority by giving journalists a little bit extra in a calibrated approach. The discussions on TV have become joke as people shout at each other. Therefore, it is necessary to add to power of persuasion,” says another “prominent person” mentioned in the report, adding the suggestion that global journalists who are unsure of whom to reach out to information for “should be provided information through need based back channel communication.”

A senior researcher named in the report meanwhile appears to have a solution to the government’s preoccupation with certain digital news media outlets. “Google promotes content or (sic) Print, Wire, Scroll, Hindu, etc. which are online news platforms. …How to handle this needs a separate discussion and should be looked into,” he says. He also adds that the government should know "how to influence the online media or we should have our own On-online (sic) portal with global content.”