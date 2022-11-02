Twitter and India: Amid Elon Musk Takeover, Lawsuit, Can Govt Limit Free Speech?

From an Indian perspective, one major concern is whether Twitter will continue to resist the Indian government's efforts to restrict online speech. We are aware that Twitter has filed a lawsuit against the Indian government in a judicial court over its content-takedown orders, and that the trial is still ongoing.

It remains to be seen whether Twitter will continue to sue the Indian government, given that Elon has stated that Twitter will follow "...the laws of the land." This case raises an appropriate question for Elon and his new Twitter team: what would Twitter do when the laws of the land already limit freedom of expression?

Perhaps Munawar Faruqi's response to Elon's tweet, "Comedy is now legal on Twitter," makes sense now. “Pakka? "Bhai rehne, tum nahi aaoge bail karane..." (Loosely translated as: Are you certain? It's okay, bro; you won’t be here to bail me out of jail).

(Jade Lyngdoh is a Constitutional Law (honours) candidate at National Law University, Jodhpur, where he has been a Meta India Tech Scholar (2021-22).