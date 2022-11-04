A Toxic November in Delhi-NCR: AQI Dips to 'Severe' in Different Parts of City

Yes, for the most part. The main issue is that the AQI recorded by SAFAR’s monitoring stations across India only go as far as 999. This is a problem because in 2019, parts of Delhi, like Anand Vihar, witnessed PM 2.5 concentrations as high as 2400 on the CPCB monitor. AQI readings from across India, not just Delhi, touched PM 2.5 concentration levels of 1600-2000.

However, at the same time, AQI readings from the Ministry of Earth Science's SAFAR monitoring stations only read 999 across the capital.