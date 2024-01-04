Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event on 17 January 2024; Teaser and Latest Details Here

Samsung conducts the Galaxy Unpacked event every year and flaunts its new devices. This year, the company is supposed to hold the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in January. Rumours about the same are available online and one must take note of the latest details. According to the latest details available online, Samsung has confirmed that the event will take place on 17 January 2024. The official teaser for the same has also been shared by the tech giant.

It is important to note that Samsung has begun sending out invites to the media. Samsung shared the official teaser of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on its YouTube channel. The minute-long teaser shows Samsung's journey throughout the years. The teaser is followed by the date of the event, which is 17 January. Buyers should know the latest official details.