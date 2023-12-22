Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Launch Soon: Leaked Specifications, Camera, and Price

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch is expected to take place soon. Ahead of the big tech event, most of the details about the next-generation flagship phones have been leaked online. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to offer better cameras, a new chipset, a brighter display, a more refined design and a big battery unit. A fresh leak states the full specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Interested buyers should know the latest details circulating online.
Interested people should note that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications and price are not yet announced by the company. You should wait for the official announcements to know the exact specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Buyers should take note of the leaked specifications if they wish to buy the handset once it is launched on the scheduled date.
Here are the leaked specifications, price, design, and other details of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra you should note. Read till the end to know the latest important updates about the smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Launch Soon: Expected Specifications
A recent leak states that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will have the same display as the S23 Ultra but with improved specifications. The Galaxy S24 Ultra will flaunt a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED 2X display. The company will announce the refresh rate of the smartphone later on.
The leak claims that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will flaunt a Titanium build similar to the iPhone 15 Pro series. Under the hood, buyers can expect Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. In India, iQOO 12 is the first flagship phone to be equipped with it.
The company is also expected to offer support for the latest UFS 4.1 storage.
The leaks state that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel primary camera. Samsung is expected to switch to a 50-megapixel telephoto camera instead of the 10-megapixel sensor on the older model.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Expected Price
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be as expensive as Apple's iPhone 15 Pro series. The brand-new Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to be priced under Rs 1,30,000. The exact price is not known yet.
The price could increase based on the specifications and camera quality. You must wait for the launch to take place to know the exact price.
