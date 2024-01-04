Redmi Note 13 Series Launched in India on 4 January: Price & Specifications Here

The Redmi Note 13 series has officially made its debut in India on 4 January 2024. As per the latest details available online, the Redmi Note 13 series includes three models, which are the Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro Max. The company's latest smartphone models flaunt 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screens and are backed by a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The exact specifications and prices of the Redmi Note 13 series are mentioned here.

Interested buyers were patiently waiting for the Redmi Note 13 series to be released in India. They were waiting to know the exact specifications of the models and the price ranges in India. The top-of-the-line Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is supported by MediaTek's Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset. All the important details about the new smartphones are mentioned here.