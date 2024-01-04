Redmi Note 13 Series Launched in India on 4 January: Price & Specifications Here

The Redmi Note 13 series has officially made its debut in India on 4 January 2024. As per the latest details available online, the Redmi Note 13 series includes three models, which are the Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro Max. The company's latest smartphone models flaunt 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screens and are backed by a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The exact specifications and prices of the Redmi Note 13 series are mentioned here.
Interested buyers were patiently waiting for the Redmi Note 13 series to be released in India. They were waiting to know the exact specifications of the models and the price ranges in India. The top-of-the-line Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is supported by MediaTek's Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset. All the important details about the new smartphones are mentioned here.
Let's take a look at the prices, specifications, and other important details of the Redmi Note 13 series here. Read till the end to stay updated with the latest information about the Redmi Note 13 smartphones.
Redmi Note 13 Series Launched: Price in India
The Redmi Note 13 5G pricing begins at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration. The phone is also offered in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants. The former is priced at Rs 19,999 and the latter is Rs 21,999, as per the latest details.
The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is available in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB configurations that are priced at Rs 25,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively. The 12GB+256GB model is priced at Rs 29,999.
The smartphone will be offered in Arctic White, Coral Purple, and Midnight Black colour options for interested buyers in the country.
The top-of-the-line Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is priced at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB+256GB storage variant. The 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB variants are available at Rs 33,999 and Rs 35,999, respectively.
Redmi Note 13 Series Launched in India: Specifications
The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 13 5G operates on Android 13 with the company's MIUI 14 skin. It flaunts a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
The smartphone runs on a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chip with a Mali-G57 GPU coupled with up to 12 GB of RAM.
The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Note 13 Pro+ 5G have some similar specifications to the standard model. The Pro models also sport 6.67-inch AMOLED screens, but they are curved and have a 1.5K resolution.
The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is supported by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip and the Note 13 Pro+ has a Dimensity 7200-Ultra SoC.
The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Note 13 Pro+ 5G have a 200-megapixel primary camera with a f/1.65 aperture and OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.
