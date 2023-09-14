ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Honor 90 Launched in India: Confirmed Features, Specifications, Price & More

Honor 90 made its debut in India today on 14 September. Check price, features, and other details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Honor 90 Launched in India: Confirmed Features, Specifications, Price & More
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Honor 90 was launched in India today on Thursday, 14 September 2023. With the launch of Honor 90 5G handset, the Chinese brand has made a comeback in the country after a hiatus of more than two years.

Honor 90 has made its debut in the country with two storage variants, and three color options. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, and will be sold at a starting price of Rs 37,999.

Let us check out all the confirmed features, specifications, and price details of recently launched Honor 90 in India.

Also Read

Apple iPhone 15 Launched: Features, Specifications, Price & Everything To Know

Apple iPhone 15 Launched: Features, Specifications, Price & Everything To Know
ADVERTISEMENT

Honor 90 Arrived in India: Features and Specifications

Here is the list of confirmed features and specifications of the Honor 90, that was launched in India today.

  • A 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K.

  • The display has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 1,600 nits.

  • Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

  • A 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support.

  • A 200 MP primary rear sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and 50 MP front camera sensor.

  • Available in two storage variants including 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB.

  • Runs on  Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1.

  • Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and USB Type-C.

(Source: gadgets360.com)

Also Read

Apple Event 2023 Today for iPhone 15 Launch: Features, Specs, and Price in India

Apple Event 2023 Today for iPhone 15 Launch: Features, Specs, and Price in India
ADVERTISEMENT

Honor 90 Sale Date in India

Honor 90 5G will be available for sale in India from 18 September 2023 at 12 pm IST. Users can purchase the handset from the official website of the company and Amazon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Honor 90 Price in India

The starting price of Honor 90 5G in India is Rs 37,999 for the the basic variant (8GB + 256GB), while as for 12GB + 512GB storage variant, the price is Rs 39,999.

Also Read

Nokia G42 5G Launch Date in India Today: Features, Specs, Price, and More

Nokia G42 5G Launch Date in India Today: Features, Specs, Price, and More
ADVERTISEMENT

Honor 90 Offers and Discounts

According to the company, the initial buyers can take the advantage of early bird sale. During the sale, users can purchase the both variants of Honor 90 at a price of Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively. 

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Topics:  Honor 90 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×