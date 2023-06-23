ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Satya Nadella, Mukesh Ambani & Others Attend PM's State Dinner

In Photos: Satya Nadella, Mukesh Ambani & Others Attend PM's State Dinner

Anand Mahindra and Tim Cook were invited to the state dinner at The White House.

The Quint
Published
Photos
2 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

ADVERTISEMENT

On his three-day-long state visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hosted by President Joe Biden at the White House for an elaborate state dinner.

The dinner was in a large, elaborate tent on the White House South Lawn. It featured a number of Silicon Valley executives on the guest list, including Apple's Tim Cook, 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, among others.

Many Indian and Indian-American business tycoons were also on the list of guests. Some of the big names included Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Anupama Nadella, the chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra, Ronak Desai and Bansari Desai, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, business tycoon Anand Mahindra, and many more.

Also Read

‘Against Modi, Not India’: Meet the People Behind Protests Against PM's US Visit

‘Against Modi, Not India’: Meet the People Behind Protests Against PM's US Visit

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×