Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta Blessed With Their Second Child, a Girl

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta have been blessed with their second child, a girl, as per reports. Shloka, who announced her pregnancy during the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in April, welcomed their daughter on 31 May.
A week before the birth of the second child, Shloka, Akash, their son Prithvi and Mukesh Ambani visited the Siddhivinayak Temple.
