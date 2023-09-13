Apple iPhone 15 Launched: Features, Specifications, Price & Everything To Know

The most awaited iPhone 15 series has been finally launched during the Apple Event 2023 on 12 September in Cupertino. During the 'Wonderlust' event four variants of iPhone 15 series were unveiled including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 series phones will be available for pre-booking from 15 September, and the sale date is 22 September in India.
During the event, the company conformed some major modifications in the iPhone 15 series. The iPhone 15 Pro models are now made up of Titanium, the same alloy that is found in the Mars Rover. The basic variants iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus consist of Dynamic Island, and have been upgraded to A16 Bionic Processor and 48 MP camera.
Besides, the iPhone 15 Series, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods with USB-C port were also unveiled during the Apple Launch Event yesterday.
Apple iPhone 15 Launched: Confirmed Features and Specifications
Following is the list of confirmed features and specifications of the Apple iPhone 15 series.
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: Dynamic Island, 48 MP camera, A16 Bionic Processor, Super Retina XDR display with OLED, 6.1 inch display for iPhone 15 & 6.7 inch display for iPhone 15 Plus, 2X telephoto zoom, and 4K cinematic mode, All day battery life, USB-C charging port.
iPhone 15 Pro: Titanium body, sleek, lightweight design with thinnest bezels, multipurpose action button, powered by A17 Pro, 20 X faster speed, better gaming performance, 48 MP camera, low light performance in portrait mode, USB-C charging port, 3X telephoto lens.
iPhone 15 Pro MAX: Titanium body, 5X optical zoom, USB-C charging, powered by A17 Pro, sleek and light weight design, 120 mm lens
After the launch of Apple iPhone 15, the prices of iPhone 14 series have been slashed. iPhone 14 is now available at Rs 69900 on the official website of the company.
Apple iPhone 15 Series Price in India
The Price of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is Rs 79900 and 89900 respectively. iPhone 15 Pro is priced at Rs 134900 while as the price of iPhone 15 Pro Max is Rs 159900. HDFC credit card users will get an instant discount of Rs 8000.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)