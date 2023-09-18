Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Date: When Will Ganeshotsav Start & Why Is It Celebrated?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Visarjan Date, History, Significance, Rituals, Tithi, and More: Ganesh Chaturthi is an auspicious festival of Hindus. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav, the festival is observed to commemorate the birth of Lord Ganesha – one of the Hindu gods.
Lord Ganesha is revered as Vighnaharta – one who removes obstacles. He is also worshipped as the God of wisdom, intelligence, new beginnings, wealth, and fortune.
Ganeshotsav is celebrated with great fanfare in India, especially in the states of Maharashtra, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Date and Time: When Will Ganeshotsav Start?
Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Tuesday, 19 September 2023. The Chaturthi Tithi will start from 12:39 pm on 18 September. Ganeshotsav starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends with Ananta Chaturdashi.
According to Hindus, people should avoid moon sighting on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi because it may lead to a Mithya Dosha or curse. On 19 September 2023, people should refrain from sighting moon from 9:45 am to 8:44 pm.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Significance: Why Is It Celebrated?
The significance of Ganesh Chaturthi festival is vast. On this occasion, people gather and worship Lord Ganesha with an intention to seek divine blessings, and get the obstacles removed from their lives.
Lord Ganesha is known by several names including Ekdanta, Lambodara, Vighnaharta, and more. The worship of Lord Ganesha is considered auspicious among Hindus, and is always performed before any important task or venture, so that the chances of any hardships and disasters will get removed.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Visarjan Date
Ganesh Visarjan falls on the 10th day of Ganeshotsav. Therefore, Ganesh Visarjan 2023 will take place on Thursday, 28 September.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)