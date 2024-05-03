Vivo V30e Launched in India: Specifications, Price, Sale Date, and Availability

The popular company, Vivo has officially launched the Vivo V30e smartphone recently in India. One should note that the brand-new Vivo V30e has added fire to the competitive sub-Rs 30,000 price segment in the country. The camera-focused smartphone price starts at Rs 27,999 in India. It is giving tough competition to smartphones like Realme 12 Pro, Nothing Phone 2a and OnePlus Nord CE 4. Interested buyers in India should take note of the price range of the new Vivo V30e.
The specifications, prices, and other details of the Vivo V30e are announced during the launch event. Interested buyers in the country must take note of the latest announcements if they wish to purchase the brand-new model. All the details are available online and you must check them carefully. You can also check the bank discounts on the new phone.
Let's take a look at the price ranges, specifications, features, bank discounts, and other information about the Vivo V30e. Read until the end to purchase the new smartphone in India.
Vivo V30e Launched in India: Price and Sale Date
The Vivo V30e price starts at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The price of the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant smartphone starts at Rs 29,999.
Customers can further get the model at a discounted rate by availing a 10% instant off using HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards. One should note that the Vivo V30e is up for sale on Flipkart, Vivo's official website, and retail stores.
According to the official details announced by the company during the launch, the sale will start on 9 May. Interested buyers should take note of the details and purchase the brand-new smartphone after availing of the discounts.
Vivo V30e in India: Confirmed Specifications
The Vivo V30e smartphone sports a 6.78-inch Full HD AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It has a resolution of 2400 ×1080 pixels. When it comes to the processor, the smartphone is powered by the Octa-Core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset.
The new Vivo V30e is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Moreover, there is an option to expand storage via the microSD card slot.
The latest smartphone by Vivo operates on Funtouch 14 based on the Android 14 operating system. It is important to note that Vivo is promising three years of Android updates and four years of security patches.
The brand-new Vivo V30e packs a massive 5,500mAh battery that can be charged through a 44W adapter included inside the box. The smartphone is available in two options - Silk Blue and Velvet Red. To know more about the features, you can check the announcements.
