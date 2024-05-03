Vivo V30e Launched in India: Specifications, Price, Sale Date, and Availability

The popular company, Vivo has officially launched the Vivo V30e smartphone recently in India. One should note that the brand-new Vivo V30e has added fire to the competitive sub-Rs 30,000 price segment in the country. The camera-focused smartphone price starts at Rs 27,999 in India. It is giving tough competition to smartphones like Realme 12 Pro, Nothing Phone 2a and OnePlus Nord CE 4. Interested buyers in India should take note of the price range of the new Vivo V30e.

The specifications, prices, and other details of the Vivo V30e are announced during the launch event. Interested buyers in the country must take note of the latest announcements if they wish to purchase the brand-new model. All the details are available online and you must check them carefully. You can also check the bank discounts on the new phone.