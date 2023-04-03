Realme GT Neo 5 SE Launch Today: Features, Specifications, and Other Details

Realme is all set to launch its most awaiting smartphone Realme GT Neo 5 SE in China today on Monday, 3 April 2023. Prior to the official launch, the company has already revealed some features and specifications of the handset via a promotional poster.

The launch date of Realme GT Neo 5 SE in India is unknown yet. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates.

Let us check out some of the confirmed features and specifications of the Realme GT Neo 5 SE smartphone below.