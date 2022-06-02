Motorola Moto E32s Silent Launch in India Today: Check Out the Price, Features
Moto E32s launch in India on 2 June 2022: The price has been revealed by Motorola before the launch, check details.
Motorola has decided to silently launch the Moto E32s in India today, on Thursday, 2 June 2022. It is to be noted that Moto E32s has been around in the global markets for over a month and now it is heading to make its debut in India. The Moto E32s is a budget smartphone; we understand this by the name itself. This is going to be Motorola's offering in the entry-level series of Android phones as per the details.
It is also important to note that while the smartphone is expected to launch on 2 June 2022, Motorola has already officially declared the price in India via posts on social media handles. The viewers are excited to know more about the launch and the features of the brand new smartphone that will make its debut in the country.
We have all the details about the price and the specifications of the Moto E32s that is ready to silently launch in India today, on Thursday, 2 June 2022 so the viewers should take a look.
Moto E32s Launch in India: Price Revealed
The popular smartphone company, Motorola has already revealed details about the price of the Moto E32s. Viewers can take a look at the official social media handles of the company to get an idea.
The Moto E32s will be available at a price of Rs 9,299 in India. Everybody should note that the brand new smartphone is one of the rare phones to cost less than Rs 10,000. The company has not revealed the storage variants of the device yet.
However, we can be sure of the fact that the base variant will cost Rs 9,299. It will be equipped with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage as per the latest updates.
Moto E32s Launch in India: Specifications
The Moto E32s is an entry-level smartphone and the specifications are quite basic. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch LCD display with a screen resolution of 720 X 1600 pixels.
The smartphone is also expected to have a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The front camera is 8 MP in a punch-hole cutout. This is a rare feature in a budget phone.
The brand new Moto E32s is supported by a 5000 mAh battery with a 15W wired charging. For more details, one can check out the features after the launch takes place.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.