Motorola Moto E32s Silent Launch in India Today: Check Out the Price, Features

Motorola has decided to silently launch the Moto E32s in India today, on Thursday, 2 June 2022. It is to be noted that Moto E32s has been around in the global markets for over a month and now it is heading to make its debut in India. The Moto E32s is a budget smartphone; we understand this by the name itself. This is going to be Motorola's offering in the entry-level series of Android phones as per the details.

It is also important to note that while the smartphone is expected to launch on 2 June 2022, Motorola has already officially declared the price in India via posts on social media handles. The viewers are excited to know more about the launch and the features of the brand new smartphone that will make its debut in the country.