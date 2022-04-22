Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Launch Event Today: How to Watch the Live Stream in India
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: Samsung will launch the smartphone in India today, on 22 April 2022 at 12:00 p.m. IST.
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is ready to make its debut in India on Friday, 22 April 2022. The launch event of the smartphone by Samsung is scheduled to take place virtually. It is to be noted that the launch event of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will stream live on Samsung's YouTube channel and social media channels. The ones who are excited to watch the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G launch should keep an eye on the live stream on 22 April 2022.
A lot has been revealed about the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G such as the price and the specifications ahead of the launch.
However, to know everything about the smartphone in detail, one has to wait for the launch event to take place today, on 22 April 2022. Let's take a look at the launch event time and other details.
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Launch Event: Date, Time and Live Streaming Details in India
As we all know, the launch event of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is decided to take place virtually today in India, on Friday, 22 April 2022. Viewers can watch the live stream on the company's YouTube channel and social media handles.
The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G launch is scheduled to take place at 12:00 pm IST in India virtually.
One has to head to the YouTube channel of Samsung or go to the social media channels of the company to watch the launch event today, on 22 April 2022 at 12:00 p.m. IST. The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G launch is eagerly awaited by the viewers.
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Launch: Expected Price in India
As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is expected to be priced at Rs 25,000. Samsung has not revealed anything about the price of the brand new smartphone yet so it is not officially confirmed.
The official details about the price of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G in India will be revealed during the launch event today, 22 April 2022 at 12:00 p.m. IST.
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Launch in India: Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G has already made its debut in the global market and now it is ready to launch in India.
When it comes to the specifications of the smartphone by Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is expected to be packed with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It will run on Android 12-based One UI 4.2 out of the box.
The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will include a quad-camera system consisting of a 108-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel macro and depth.
