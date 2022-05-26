Realme Pad X Launch Today: Check Specifications and Expected Price
The Realme Pad X launch event is slated to begin at 2 pm local time (11:30 am IST).
Realme will launch its new tablet, Realme Pad X, in China on Thursday, 26 May 2022. Pre-reservations for the same have already commenced on Realme China's website. The device is the latest addition to the range of tablets by Realme.
Interested customers in India must note that Realme Pad X may launch soon in India, as it was recently spotted on the India BIS certification website by tipster Mukul Sharma.
Here are the expected price and specification details of the upcoming Realme Pad X.
Realme Pad X: Expected Price
As per a previous report, Realme Pad X tablet is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000. However, the exact price range is yet to be revealed by the company.
Realme Pad X: Specifications
Processor
Realme Pad X is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, which is likely to be paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option.
Display
It will reportedly sport an 11-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Battery
The device is expected to be powered by an 8,340mAh battery, which can be supported by 33W fast charging.
Realme Pad X will come with a stylus and keyboard case support.
