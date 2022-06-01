Moto G82 5G Launch Date in India Leaked, Check Specifications and Other Details

Moto G82 5G smartphone is expected to launch soon in India. However, the exact launch date is yet to be revealed by the company. The smartphone was introduced last month in Europe, reported Gadgets360. It will be an addition to the company's 'G' series lineup.

In the latest development, tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed the launch date of the upcoming smartphone, reported Onsitego. As per the tip, Moto G82 5G is expected to launch on 7 June 2022, in India.