Honor 90 GT Launched in China: Check Price, Specifications, Design, and Variants

Honor 90 GT made its debut in China on Thursday, 21 December 2023. The smartphone operates on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery paired with 100W fast charging support. The brand-new handset includes a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system and has up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The Honor 90 GT handset is available for pre-order in China and it will be available for purchase later this month.

Interested buyers should know all the latest updates of the Honor 90 GT in China. It is important to note the specifications, price, and latest updates of the new handset. The brand-new handset is offered in three colour options and four RAM and storage configurations. We have all the important details about the Honor 90 GT for you to stay updated.