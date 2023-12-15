Samsung Galaxy Book 4 to Launch Today, 15 December; Know First ‘AI Laptop’ Specs

Samsung is reportedly expected to launch the world's first 'AI laptop' - Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 today, Friday, 15 December 2023. The launch is taking place a day after the introduction of Intel's new Meteor Lake processors. The Korean tech giant is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Book 4 on Friday, as per the latest details. The company is competing with LG and HP, who are also developing similar AI laptops using Intel's new Core Ultra chipsets.

It is important to note that Samsung plans to utilise the neural processing unit on the new Intel chips, along with its large language model, Samsung Gauss, to carry out a range of artificial intelligence-related tasks. Interested people are requested to take a look at the latest details of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Book 4. One should stay updated.