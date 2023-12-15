Join Us On:
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 to Launch Today, 15 December; Know First ‘AI Laptop’ Specs

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Today: Here are some specifications of the world's first 'AI Laptop' you should know.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Gadgets
2 min read
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 to Launch Today, 15 December; Know First ‘AI Laptop’ Specs
Samsung is reportedly expected to launch the world's first 'AI laptop' - Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 today, Friday, 15 December 2023. The launch is taking place a day after the introduction of Intel's new Meteor Lake processors. The Korean tech giant is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Book 4 on Friday, as per the latest details. The company is competing with LG and HP, who are also developing similar AI laptops using Intel's new Core Ultra chipsets.

It is important to note that Samsung plans to utilise the neural processing unit on the new Intel chips, along with its large language model, Samsung Gauss, to carry out a range of artificial intelligence-related tasks. Interested people are requested to take a look at the latest details of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Book 4. One should stay updated.

Let's take a look at the features and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book 4, the first AI laptop, here. Read till the end to know the latest details about the model that will be launched on 15 December.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4: Design and Specifications

In the Samsung Galaxy Book 4, the Intel Meteor Lake processors are likely to feature a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) in the SoC. The unit will be able to manage many AI computations without a network connection.

The NPU on the new Intel processor, paired with the use of Samsung's Gauss, could provide the company with fast processing speed and improved security. Samsung had launched its Samsung Gauss AI voice model at an event in South Korea.

Samsung Gauss is expected to be included in the company's flagship S24 smartphone series, as per the online reports.

It is important to note that Samsung is expected to opt for the Core Ultra 7 155H chipset for the Samsung Galaxy Book 4. Meanwhile, the higher-end Galaxy Book 4 Ultra could be equipped with the Core Ultra 9 185H processor.

These are some of the specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Book 4 that we know for now. You have to keep an eye on the latest announcements after the launch takes place.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4: Expected Price

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 is not revealed yet. Interested people will know the price after the device is launched in Korea.

Stay alert to know all the latest updates about the Galaxy Book 4. It is likely to be launched in select markets for now.

