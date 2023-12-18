Vivo X100 Series Launch in India: Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Specs and Price Range

Vivo has recently hinted at the debut of the X100 series in India. The renowned Chinese smartphone manufacturer has set up a microsite on its official Indian website to share a sneak peek into the upcoming launch of the latest smartphones in the Vivo X series. The popular tech giant has officially announced the launch of the Vivo X100 series in India through a post on the X platform. The Vivo X100 and the Vivo X100 Pro will be launched in the country soon.
Interested buyers are patiently waiting for the launch of the Vivo X100 series. The Indian versions of the Vivo X100 and the Vivo X100 Pro are likely to include a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC. They will also have triple rear cameras with Zeiss branding, a V3 imaging chip, and an 8 LTPO display.
The launch of the Vivo X100 series in India is expected to take place in January. The exact launch date has not been announced yet by the company so buyers must stay alert.
Vivo X100 Series in India: Expected Price
As per a recent report, the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro were launched in Hong Kong and the prices were HK$7,998 (approximately Rs 85,224) and HK$5,998 (approximately Rs 63,917) respectively. One can expect similar pricing for these smartphones in India.
The prices of the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro in China were CNY 4,999 and CNY 3,999, respectively. To know the exact prices of the Vivo X100 series in India, you have to wait for the official announcements by the company.
Vivo X100 Series: Specifications
The Vivo X100 series is equipped with Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setups and runs on Android 14-based OriginOS 4.
The smartphones are equipped with curved 6.78-inch 8 LTPO AMOLED displays sporting a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Both smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC and have Vivo's V3 chip.
The primary camera of the smartphone is a 50MP 1-inch-type sensor. When it comes to the battery, the standard Vivo X100 sports a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. The Vivo X100 Pro flaunts a 5,400mAh unit with 100W charging.
These are the details we know for now. You can know the exact price range and features of the Vivo X100 series after the launch event in India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)