Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 Launch in India Today: Design, Specs, and Price

The brand new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 is all set to launch in India on Monday, 26 September. The mid-size hybrid SUV is one of the most highly anticipated launches of 2022. As per the latest details, the new SUV is based on the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which was partially launched earlier. It is important to note that Maruti Suzuki has already started accepting pre-orders for the Grand Vitara. The SUV is scheduled to launch in the country on Monday.

Interested buyers in India are excited to know the design, features, and price of the all-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022. Everyone must remember that the pre-bookings for the same have already begun. Buyers should book their car soon. We will give all the details about the brand new model before the launch.