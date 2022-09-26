Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 Launch in India Today: Design, Specs, and Price
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022: Here are a few details on the price and specifications that you should know.
The brand new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 is all set to launch in India on Monday, 26 September. The mid-size hybrid SUV is one of the most highly anticipated launches of 2022. As per the latest details, the new SUV is based on the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which was partially launched earlier. It is important to note that Maruti Suzuki has already started accepting pre-orders for the Grand Vitara. The SUV is scheduled to launch in the country on Monday.
Interested buyers in India are excited to know the design, features, and price of the all-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022. Everyone must remember that the pre-bookings for the same have already begun. Buyers should book their car soon. We will give all the details about the brand new model before the launch.
Here are the details on the specifications, design, and price of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara that you should know if you are interested to buy the model.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Design
According to the latest official details, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 will draw inspiration from the recently revealed Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It is going to be the best-looking SUV from Maruti Suzuki to date.
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a mid-size SUV with dimensions related to its rivals. It will also get body cladding for a beefy look along with 17-inch alloys. These are the details we have on the design till now.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022: Specifications
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 is expected to be available with a panoramic sunroof, HUD, 360-degree parking camera, and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit.
The safety kit on the model includes 6 airbags, traction control, hill hold assist, etc. The brand new model also has climate control, power windows, cruise control, and ambient lighting.
These are all the prominent specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 that have come to light. To know more, one has to watch the launch of the model in India.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022: Expected Price
The price of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 in India is not confirmed yet. As per the latest details, the strong hybrid variants are expected to mimic the pricing of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.
The exact price of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be revealed after the launch takes place in India on Monday, 26 September. Interested buyers should be alert to know about the price in detail.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and car-and-bike
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.