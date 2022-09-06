Hyundai Venue N Line Launch in India Today: Live Streaming & Expected Price
Hyundai Venue N Line Facelift SUV is all set to launch in India today, 06 September 2022. Here are all details.
Hyundai is all set to launch its Hyundai Venue N Line 2022 today, 06 September in India. Customers must know that Hyundai Venue N Line is the first SUV by Hyundai belonging to N-line variant.
The SUV has been designed on the same platform as the i20 N Line that was introduced in the Indian markets the previous year. The Venue N Line Facelift will flaunt a sporty design with some new and upgraded features that will definitely intrigue Indian customers.
The Hyundai Venue N Line Facelift will receive some subtle changes that will set this sportier version apart from the standard model. For example, it will receive a dynamic tailgate spoiler, new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a new dark chrome front grille with N Line logo. To add to the SUV's overall sporty image, dual exhaust tips and red accents will also complement the SUV.
Hyundai Venue N Line Facelift 2022 India Launch: Live Streaming Details
Hyundai Venue N Line will be officially launched in India today, Tuesday, 06 September 2022. The launch event will take place in few hours. Viewers can enjoy the live streaming of the event shortly. Check the official website, hyundai.com/in/en and official social media pages of the company for latest updates.
Hyundai Venue N Line Facelift 2022 India: Pre-Booking Details
All the customers must know tha the pre-booking of Hyundai's N Line Facelift Compact SUV has already been started. They can pre-book a brand new Hyundai Venue N Line Facelift from the official website or any nearest Hyundai showroom by paying token money of Rs 21,000.
Hyundai Venue N Line Facelift 2022 in India: What Is the Expected Price?
Although the exact price of Hyundai's N Line Facelift Compact SUV will be unveiled today in the launch event, it is expected that the SUV will be sold at a starting price of Rs 11 lakhs (ex-showroom).
