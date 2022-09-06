Hyundai Venue N Line Launch in India Today: Live Streaming & Expected Price

Hyundai is all set to launch its Hyundai Venue N Line 2022 today, 06 September in India. Customers must know that Hyundai Venue N Line is the first SUV by Hyundai belonging to N-line variant.

The SUV has been designed on the same platform as the i20 N Line that was introduced in the Indian markets the previous year. The Venue N Line Facelift will flaunt a sporty design with some new and upgraded features that will definitely intrigue Indian customers.

The Hyundai Venue N Line Facelift will receive some subtle changes that will set this sportier version apart from the standard model. For example, it will receive a dynamic tailgate spoiler, new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a new dark chrome front grille with N Line logo. To add to the SUV's overall sporty image, dual exhaust tips and red accents will also complement the SUV.