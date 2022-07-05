Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric SUV to be Launched on 26 July in India

Volvo XC40 Recharge is an electric motor drivetrain that develops a combined output, which means from both the axles – 405 bhp and 660 Nm of peak torque. It also transfers the power to all wheels via a single-speed transmission and offers a good acceleration of up to 100 mph from a standstill in 4.9 seconds. The EV comes with a 79 kWh battery that helps translate to a range of around 400 km.

Last year, Volvo launched the Volvo XC60, Volvo S90, and Volvo XC90 petrol with a 48V mild-hybrid system with an all-petrol portfolio and phased out all diesel models.

The Volvo XC40, Volvo XC60, Volvo S60, and Volvo S90 are among the bestselling models of Volvo Car India. The company began with the local assembly in India in 2017. At present, the company is busy assembling at the Bangalore plant the flagship XC90, XC60, XC40, and the S90 with the XC40 Recharge being the latest to join. Since the cars are sourced locally, the electric SUV is to be priced competitively against its rivals, the Kia EV6, and Hyundai IONIQ 5, yet to be launched.