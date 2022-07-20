Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV 2022 Launch Today: Specs & Live Streaming Details
2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV: The launch will take place on 20 July at 12 pm IST, live streaming on YouTube.
The brand new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV is all set to be unveiled in Inda today, on Wednesday, 20 July 2022. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV 2022 is going to be the flagship product in the Indian portfolio of Maruti Suzuki. The brand new SUV is one of the highly anticipated car models of this year. The Grand Vitara SUV 2022 is completely ready to be launched today, on 20 July 2022 at 12 pm IST.
The launch event of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV 2022 is scheduled to begin at 12 pm IST and it will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of the company for viewers all across the world. One can visit the official YouTube channel of Maruti Suzuki today at 12 pm IST to view the grand launch event.
It is important to note that the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV 2022 is similar to the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV that was revealed earlier this year.
The brand new car by Maruti Suzuki is set to compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and other similar models. The company has officially begun the bookings of the model at Rs 11000.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV 2022: Expected Specifications
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV 2022 is expected to be similar to the design of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It is likely to be equipped with double-layer LED DRLs that connect the chrome-surrounded piano finish grille.
The SUV model by Maruti Suzuki that is ready to launch today, 20 July 2022 is expected to sport a tall bumper, sporty air dam and tri-LED headlamps.
The Grand Vitara SUV 2022 is likely to look similar to the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV inside the cabin.
The model is also likely to be equipped with a dual-tone interior with padded leather. It might have soft-touch materials across the dashboard and door pads.
The Grand Vitara SUV 2022 is likely to be available with two options for the engine. One of the options includes the 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine which produces 92hp and 122Nm of torque.
The other option includes the 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid engine of Maruti Suzuki. To know more about the specifications, features and price, one has to wait for the launch event to take place today, on Wednesday, 20 July 2022 at 12 pm IST.
