UWW To Reinstate Wrestling Federation of India After Ban Over Delay in Elections

The ban imposed by the United World Wrestling (UWW) on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has been lifted, subject to certain conditions.

Know more: In order to be reinstated, the WFI has to provide the world body with "written guarantees that all wrestlers will be considered for participation without any discrimination in all WFI events in particular trials for the Olympic Games and any other major national and international events," according to an official post on Tuesday, 13 February.

"This non-discrimination includes the three athletes who protested against alleged wrongdoings by the former President," the statement read.

The "three athletes" are likely wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik who staged protests against Brij Bhushan Singh – the ex-WFI chief accused of sexual harassment by several grapplers.

Anything else? The UWW on Tuesday also said that the WFI has to re-convene the elections of its Athletes’ Commission.