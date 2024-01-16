Suspended WFI Committee To Speak With Ministry for Revocation: Sanjay Singh

The suspended president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Sanjay Singh has confirmed that his committee will not be moving court, and instead appeal for a suspension revocation through dialogue with the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS).

Following the executive committee meeting of WFI on Tuesday, 16 January, Singh confirmed his intentions of not having any ‘clash’ with the government. However, he further stated a WFI delegation will be meeting the sports ministry with the appeal of repealing the suspension.