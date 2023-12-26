WFI Chief Sanjay Singh's Election to Ministry's Suspension of Body - a Timeline

Sanjay Singh was a name not much known even in India's wrestling community just over a year back, but the developments of the last 11 months, that have seen him rise from the post of Joint Secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India to the President mean he is someone the country now knows, and recognises.

That happens, when you're elected to the top post of a national sports body, and manage to do enough in two days in office to get suspended by the country's Sports Ministry.

So now as the 11 month ordeal of the wrestlers continue as they keep up the pressure on authorities to have a Brij Bhushan-free WFI, here's a timeline of everything that's transpired since the announcement of Sanjay Singh's 40-7 victory over CWG gold medallist wrestler Anita Sheoran.