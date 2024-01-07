In All-Girls Akhada, Wrestlers Reflect on WFI Turmoil and Role Models Quitting

On January 18, 2023, wrestlers began a protest at Jantar Mantar, accusing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan of sexual exploitation and intimidation. They demanded his resignation and the dissolution of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

On 21 December, 2023, Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik quit wrestling as Sanjay Singh, close aide to Brij Bhushan took over as the new chief of WFI. The next day, Bajrang Punia returned his Padma Shri in protest against Sanjay Singh's election.

Eventually, the Sports Ministry suspended WFI till further orders after the newly-elected body made a 'hasty announcement' of organising the pending 2023 U-15 and U-20 nationals.

Amid all this, young wrestlers' future is stuck in a limbo. Newcomers and all those who have been training throughout last year didn't get a chance to perform at all due to the instability in the WFI.