'Still Controlled by Former Office-Bearers': Why Sports Ministry Suspended WFI

In a major development, the Sports Ministry on Sunday, 24 December, suspended the newly elected Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), citing a disregard for the existing rules and regulations.

Sanjay Singh was elected as the new president of the WFI to replace ousted chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by a 40-7 margin of votes on 21 December.

However, the ministry, in a press release, said that the new administration still appears to be controlled by former officials, which led to the suspension. "Newly elected body appears to be in complete control of former office bearers in complete disregard to the Sports Code [sic]," the ministry said.