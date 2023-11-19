Australia Beat India By 6 Wickets To Clinch Their 6th ODI World Cup Title

Australia on Sunday, 19 November thumped India by 6 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to clinch their sixth ODI World Cup title. The men in yellow rode on opener Travis Heads' scintillating knock of 120-ball 137 and Marnus Labuschagne unbeaten 58.

Chasing the total of 240, the Kangaroos suffered three early blows as they lost opener David Warner after Mohammed Shami struck in his very first over.

In the 5th over, Jasprit Bumrah trapped a comfortable-looking Mitchell Marsh. Just two overs later, Bumrah sent Steve Smith packing to leave the visitors 47-3.