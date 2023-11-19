Australia Beat India By 6 Wickets To Clinch Their 6th ODI World Cup Title

Australia on Sunday, 19 November thumped India by 6 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to clinch their sixth ODI World Cup title. The men in yellow rode on opener Travis Heads' scintillating knock of 120-ball 137 and Marnus Labuschagne unbeaten 58.
Chasing the total of 240, the Kangaroos suffered three early blows as they lost opener David Warner after Mohammed Shami struck in his very first over.
In the 5th over, Jasprit Bumrah trapped a comfortable-looking Mitchell Marsh. Just two overs later, Bumrah sent Steve Smith packing to leave the visitors 47-3.
After that Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne started to rebuild and almost finished it for the men in yellow before Head lost his wicket on what became the penultimate ball of Australia’s innings. Post his departure, Glenn Maxwell hit the winning runs.
Earlier in the first innings, sent in to bat first, Captain Rohit Sharma gave India a flying start again with a 31-ball 47, but Australia ran through the top-order, taking three wickets to reduce the hosts to 81 for 3.
Then, in an attempt to salvage the Indian innings, Virat Kohli (54) and KL Rahul (66) added 67 runs before the former was removed by Pat Cummins. Following that, India struggled to identify the boundaries. Suryakumar Yadav, too, was unsuccessful with the bat.
For the Aussies, Mitchell Starc claimed three wickets while skipper Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood took two wickets apiece.
