'Well Played': Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol React as India Loses to Australia in WC

India lost to Australia by six wickets at the ICC World Cup 2023 final.

Following India's defeat to Australia in the 2023 ICC World Cup final, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to appreciate team India's commendable performance throughout the tournament.

In the match that was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 19 November, Australia defeated India by six wickets, winning its sixth World Cup trophy.

Abhishek Bachchan took to X and penned an appreciation post for team India. He wrote, "A tough loss after a valiant effort. Commendable performance by the men in blue throughout. Hold your heads high and thank you for the journey. #TeamIndia #CWC23."

Kajol also shared a note for team India. The actor wrote, "Haar kar jeetne wale ko hi baazigar kehte hain! Well played team India. Congratulations Australia on another World Cup."

Ayushmann Khurrana, who also attended the match in Ahmedabad, shared a heartfelt post for team India. Sharing a bunch of pictures from the stadium, he wrote, "Just a bad day at office @indiancricketteam You guys will always be remembered as the toughest side in #WorldCup2023 Well played!"

Ahan Shetty took to social media to share a heartfelt message for team India. He wrote, "Whatever said and done, this team brought us so much joy. Heads up. You guys were unbelievable throughout the tournament."

Dia Mirza wrote, "Team #India you gave us the most memorable moments in the past few weeks. Thank you so much! Congratulations on a well played #WorldCup 🇮🇳 We are proud of you. Congratulations #Australia for winning your 6th World Cup! You played your best game."

Kareena Kapoor also took to Instagram to cheer for team India. The actor wrote, "Only love and respect. Team India tuff battle but well played."

