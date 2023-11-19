ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Proud Of This Team': Heartbreak as India Loses to Australia in 2023 Cricket WC

"Win or lose, we love you Team India," several fans posted.

'Proud Of This Team': Heartbreak as India Loses to Australia in 2023 Cricket WC
As Australia beat India by six wickets to be crowned the 2023 ICC World Cup champions in Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, 19 November, fans of the team took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their heartbreak.

Several pointed out that India's men's cricket team gave several reasons to be proud during the tournament.

Australia Captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first in the World Cup Final in a stadium filled with blue. The Indian team was bowled out on 240 on the last ball of the innings. In the second innings, despite India taking a few early wickets, it was an easy chase for the visitors.

'Feel Terrible for Rohit & Virat'

