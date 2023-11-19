ICC World Cup 2023 Final: India Defeated – 10 Big Moments Which Defined the Game

Despite coming into the match on the back of ten consecutive victories, despite having players topping both the leading run-scorers and leading wicket-takers charts, and despite around 92,453 fans cheering and praying for them, India could not avoid the ‘big stage’ ghosts which have been haunting them in ICC events since the last decade. In the 2023 ICC World Cup final, India succumbed to a six-wicket defeat against Australia.

Chasing a target of 241 runs, Australia crossed the finish line in only 43 overs, at the loss of six wickets. Let us have a look at the ten big moments which defined this match: