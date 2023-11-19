Top Run Scorers & Wicket Takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 After Final Match

The 13th edition of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 concluded today on Sunday, 19 November 2023 with Australia lifting the trophy. The Kangaroos won today's match by 6 wickets, and made a record of winning the World Cup title sixth time. Indian team reached the final stage of World Cup 2023 with a perfect score without losing any match. However, they lost the crown to 'Men in Yellow' in Ahmedabad owing to their magnificent batting and bowling. 137 runs by Travis Head and 3 wickets by fast bowler Mitchell Starc guided Australia to its 6th ODI World Cup victory.
Virat Kohli is the top most run scorer of World Cup 2023 with a record of 765 runs in 11 matches. Rohit Sharma replaced Quinton de Kock from the second spot of highest run scorers with 597 runs in 11 innings. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are also among the top 10 most run scorers of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
Mohammed Shami is leading the most wickets chart with 24 wickets. Adam Zampa is placed at number 2 with 23 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah replaced Shaheen Afridi from 5th position after taking two wickets in the final match. Let us check out the final list of top run scorers and wicket takers in Cricket World Cup 2023 below.
Highest Run Scorers in World Cup 2023
Here is the final list of top 10 highest run scorers of world cup 2023.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Top Run Scorers
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Total Runs
|Matches Played
|1
|Virat Kohli
|India
|765
|11
|2
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|597
|11
|3
|Quinton de Kock
|South Africa
|591
|9
|4
|Rachin Ravindra
|New Zealand
|578
|10
|5
|Daryl Mitchell
|New Zealand
|552
|9
|6
|David Warner
|Australia
|535
|11
|7
|Shreyas Iyer
|India
|530
|10
|8
|KL Rahul
|India
|452
|10
|9
|Rassie van der Dussen
|South Africa
|448
|10
|10
|Mitch Marsh
|Australia
|441
|10
Highest Wicket Takers in World Cup 2023
Here is the final list of top 10 highest wicket takers of world cup 2023.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Top Wicket Takers
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Wickets
|1
|Mohammed Shami
|India
|24
|2
|Adam Zampa
|Australia
|23
|3
|Dilshan Madushanka
|Sri Lanka
|21
|4
|Gerald Coetzee
|South Africa
|20
|5
|Jasprit Bumrah
|India
|20
|6
|Shaheen Afridi
|Pakistan
|18
|7
|Marco Jansen
|South Africa
|17
|8
|Mitch Santner
|New Zealand
|16
|9
|Bas de Leede
|Netherlands
|16
|10
|Haris Rauf
|Pakistan
|16
