2020 IPL Auction: Ten Players Who Could Be on RCB’s Wish List
Royal Challengers Bangalore always start their IPL season with a very strong team on paper and end up being in the bottom two or three.
Probably the main reason behind their poor performance in every season is the habit of constant chop and change. Every season they build their team from scratch.
Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers are the only two main players who have been with them since a long time now. And this season is no different.
Royal Challengers Bangalore have 12 slots to fill with only 27.90 crore left in their purse.
With two bating stalwarts already in their camp, they would be focusing on building a strong bowling line up. Apart from that, they would want to include some quality all rounders in their team.
These are the 10 players who are likely to be on RCB’s wish list for the upcoming 2020 IPL Auction on 19 December:
Alzarri Joseph
Seamer Alzarri Joseph played for Mumbai Indians in the previous edition of the Indian Premier league.
He took 6 wickets in three matches at an economy of 10.03 with 6/12 being his best figures, that he took on his IPL debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
RCB needs to build a very strong bowling line up and this West Indian may come in handy in the upcoming edition of the IPL.
Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell is a very popular name in the Indian Premier League. He has made a certain reputation amongst the Indian fans who always come in high numbers to watch him play.
The 31-year-old batsman has scored 1,397 runs in 67 matches at an average of 22.90 with 95 being his highest score. Along with that he has also taken 16 wickets at an economy of 8.72.
The Australian batsman has been on sabbatical from cricket since October this year due to mental health issues. He told the Australian support staff that he was struggling with his mental health and needs a break. He is set to make his return in the upcoming Big Bash League.
Bangalore needs a strong middle order batsman who can easily take up the responsibility of finishing the innings if Virat and De Villiers lose their wickets early on in the innings.
Chris Morris
Chris Morris is a quality bowling all-rounder from South Africa who made his IPL debut in the year 2013 for the Chennai Super Kings.
Morris has two of the best abilities an all-rounder needs, that is to bowl yorkers in the death overs and clear the boundaries while batting as a finisher.
The South African cricketer helped Delhi Capitals reach the semifinals in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League.
Teams like RCB would want to have Morris playing for them which could help them create a balance in their squad. They will get a good death bowler along with an explosive finisher.
Robin Uthappa
Robin Uthappa is one of the most successful Indian batsmen in the Indian Premier League. He has a staggering record and has been consistent over the years.
The right-hand batsman made his IPL debut in the very first year of the tournament (2008) for the Mumbai Indians.
In 177 IPL matches that he has played so far, he has scored 4,411 runs at an average of 28.23 with 87 being his highest score.
With that stats and abilities backing him, there is a very high chance that Mike Hesson (RCB Director of Cricket Operations) might show interest in him in the upcoming IPL Auction.
Eoin Morgan
England’s limited over captain, Eoin Morgan could easily wage a bidding war in the upcoming IPL auction.
The left-hander is probably going through the best phase of his life. He became the first captain to lead England to a World Cup title in July this year.
England skipper holds the record for the highest number of sixes in an ODI innings, with 17 sixes against Afghanistan in the 2019 World Cup.
Morgan along with Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers could wreak havoc on any bowling line up in the Indian Premier League. It would be interesting to see if the RCB management would go forward with this plan and strengthen their batting line up.
Sam Curran
England all rounder Sam Curran made his mark against the Indian team during the Test series against England in 2018.
The all rounder’s impressive performance was rewarded with an impressive 7.2 crore deal by Kings XI Punjab, which was the third highest bid in the 2019 IPL auction.
Kohli and team released Marcus Stoinis from the squad after the last edition. Thus, they would be looking for a dependable all-rounder whom they can bank on in the next year’s IPL.
Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins is an Australian seamer who is going through a purple patch since a long time now. He is currently the no 1 Test bowler in the world.
After proving his worth in both Tests and ODI’s, Cummins recently said that he wants to play more and more T20’s so that he can prepare for the World T20 happening next year in Australia.
The no 1 Test bowler who bowls at a decent speed with an economy of 6.78 would be a very attractive deal for Kohli and team. He could lead their bowling attack and may lead them to success.
Mohit Sharma
Seamer, Mohit Sharma has played for the Chennai Super Kings and the Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League.
He has played for the yellow brigade for a very long time and was groomed under the former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
The right-hand seamer could prove be a very useful Indian bowler for Kohli, something which they have been lacking since the beginning. With Chinnaswamy pitch being on a slower side, Mohit’s back hand slower deliveries could be very effective.
Sheldon Cottrell
West Indies seamer Sheldon Cottrell would attract many teams in the upcoming 2020 IPL auction.
The left-hand seamer has proved to be an useful asset for the West Indies team with his fast deliveries.
Mike Hesson may show some interest in the West Indies’ seamer in the IPL auction. The left-hand angle plays a very important while bowling as it causes some difficulties to a right-hand batsman specially.
Oshane Thomas
West Indies seamer Oshane Thomas played for the Rajasthan Royals in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League.
The right-arm seamer burst onto the scene in an ODI series against India where he frequently disturbed the Indian top order with his excessive pace.
A tall right-arm action along with fast pace is something RCB could use considering that they are heavily dependant on their batting. There is a very high chance that the team management would invest a hefty amount in Cottrell.
