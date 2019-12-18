2020 IPL Auction: Ten Players Who Could Be on RCB’s Wish List

Royal Challengers Bangalore always start their IPL season with a very strong team on paper and end up being in the bottom two or three.

Probably the main reason behind their poor performance in every season is the habit of constant chop and change. Every season they build their team from scratch.

Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers are the only two main players who have been with them since a long time now. And this season is no different.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have 12 slots to fill with only 27.90 crore left in their purse.

With two bating stalwarts already in their camp, they would be focusing on building a strong bowling line up. Apart from that, they would want to include some quality all rounders in their team.

These are the 10 players who are likely to be on RCB’s wish list for the upcoming 2020 IPL Auction on 19 December: