2020 IPL Auction: RCB Need Most Players But KXIP Have Most Money

That’s how many players Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore have left in their squad after the massive purge in the off season. The maximum squad size allowed by the league is 25.

Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, and Colin de Grandhomme were among 12 players offloaded and going into the auction, RCB is likely to be the busiest team but there is the budgetary limit. Letting go of most players didn’t translate into freeing up most money because RCB have in their squad the most expensive player in the league - Virat Kohli who alone accounts for Rs 17 crore of their total purse. There’s also AB de Villiers who makes Rs 11 crores a season.

So, having spent Rs 57.10 crore already on 13 players, the franchise now have just Rs 27.90 crore left for the remaining 10 to 12 slots they need to fill.

Their middle order has always been a concern but Shivam Dube’s half century in the 2nd Windies T20 might help things out. There’s also the overseas players slots with just AB and Moeen Ali being the two non-Indians in the squad as of now.