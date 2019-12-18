IPL Auction: 5 Batsmen Who Could Be On Every Team’s Wishlist

Shimron Hetmyer

The 22-year-old West Indian is yet to make it big in the IPL and was not at his best for Royal Challengers Bangalore last season, but the big-hitter who was released by RCB ahead of the auction, has already made a case for himself with a match-winning 85-ball century in the first ODI against India in Chennai.

Robin Uthappa

He might seem to be over the hill and was released by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the auction after a quiet 2019 season. But Uthappa might still be of interest to many franchises owing to their needs and the right-hander's ability to play big shots at the top of the order. Uthappa is a clean hitter of the cricket ball and also comes in with a lot of IPL experience.

Aaron Finch

The Australian limited-overs captain is again likely to be on top of Kings XI Punjab's list as a leader. Finch is also an explosive opener who, once gets going, can give a team a great start. He can also be part of the leadership group in any side and provide his key inputs.