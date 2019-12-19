2020 IPL Auction: RCB’s Full Squad List

One hour into the IPL auction and Virat Kohli’s RCB have made two buys, picking up Aaron Finch and Chris Morris.

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore released the most players in the off season and thus started the auction looking to make the most buys. The team, however, does not have the most money at their disposal, only Rs 27.90 crore, since Virat’s salary alone is Rs 17 crore - the most for any player in the league.

RCB had 12 slots to fill, six domestic and six overseas and so far they’ve bought both overseas players in the Aussie T20 skipper and Morris.