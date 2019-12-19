IPL Auction 2020: CSK Bag Piyush Chawla for Whopping Rs 6.75 Crore

IPL Auction Live: Piyush Chawla Sold to CSK
Piyush Chawla comes in at a base price of Rs 1 crore. KXIP start the bid, and CSK enter the mix at Rs 1.50 crore.
Both teams want the veteran Indian bowler, and refuse to bow out.
And CSK win the bid at Rs 6.75 crore as Piyush Chawla becomes the most expensive Indian in this auction so far.
IPL Auction Live: Sheldon Cottrell Sold to KXIP
West Indies bowler Sheldon Cottrell has a lot of takers!
KXIP and RCB start the bid from his base price of Rs 50 lakh. Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals enter the mix as the bid rises to Rs 8 crore.
And Kings XI Punjab, who came into the auction with the biggest kitty, bag the pacer for Rs 8.50 crore.
IPL Auction Live: Nathan Coulter-Nile Sold to Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians and CSK in an intense bidding war for Aussie fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile. From his base price of Rs 1 crore, the bid crosses Rs 5 crore and then Rs 6 crore as neither team backs down.
And it’s the defending champions Mumbai Indians who win that battle, bagging pacer for Rs 8 crore.
IPL Auction Live: Jaydev Unadkat Sold to RR
Delhi Capitals open the bid for Jaydev Unadkat at his base price of Rs 1 crore. Rajasthan Royals, who had earlier released the pacer, enter the mix. The bid rises, and the Unadkat is back in pink with Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore.
IPL Auction Live: Dale Steyn Unsold!
Veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn goes unsold! He came in at the highest base price of Rs 2 crore.
Heinrich Klaasen, Mushfiqur Rahim, Naman Ojha, Kusal Perera, Shai Hope and Mohit Sharma have no takers in this auction so far.
IPL Auction Live: Alex Carey Sold to Delhi Capitals
RCB and Rajasthan Royals take Alex Carey’s bid to Rs 1 crore from his base price of Rs 50 lakh. Delhi Capitals enter the mix at the last moment and bag the Aussie wicketkeeper for Rs 2.40 crore.
IPL Auction Live: 10 Players Sold So Far
It’s the end of the first part of the IPL Auction 2020, and a total of 10 players including 9 overseas players have been sold so far. Pat Cummins has become the most expensive overseas player in the history of the IPL, after getting a Rs 15.50 cr bid from KKR.
Players Sold So Far
Chennai Super Kings
Sam Curran Rs 5.50 cr
Delhi Capitals
Jason Roy Rs 1.50 cr
Chris Woakes Rs 1.50 cr
Kings XI Punjab
Glenn Maxwell Rs 10.75 cr
KKR
Pat Cummins Rs 15.50 cr
Eoin Morgan Rs 5.25 cr
Mumbai Indians
Chris Lynn Rs 2 cr
Rajasthan Royals
Robin Uthappa Rs 3 cr
RCB
Chris Morris Rs 10 cr
Aaron Finch Rs 4.40 cr
IPL Auction Live: Chris Morris Sold to RCB for Rs 10 Cr
We have our third Rs 10 crore-plus bid of the day!
RCB and KXIP enter mix for the Aussie all-rounder who comes in for a base price of Rs 2 crore. And KXIP bow out. RCB have made their second buy of the day. After bagging Aaron Finch earlier, the Virat Kohli-led franchise bag Morris for Rs 10 crore.
IPL Auction Live: Sam Curran Sold to CSK for Rs 5.5 Cr
CSK and Delhi Capitals enter the bid for England youngster Sam Curran. And last season’s finalists make their first buy of the day, bagging the all-rounder for Rs 5.50 crore from a base price of Rs 1 crore.
IPL Auction Live: Pat Cummins Sold to KKR
Starting at a base price of Rs 2 crore, there’s a ferocious bidding war between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals for Pat Cummins. But after Delhi bowed out at Rs 15 crore, Kolkata Knight Riders made a surprise move to enter the bid at the last moment and eventually bag the service of the Australian pacer for a whopping Rs 15.50 crore.
Pat Cummins becomes the most expensive overseas player in the history of the IPL!
IPL Auction Live: Yusuf Pathan Unsold
Indian batsman Yusuf Pathan finds no takers after coming in at a base price of Rs 1 crore. Next up is Colin de Grandhomme at a base price of Rs 75 lakh, and the Kiwi has no takers either.
IPL Auction Live: Chris Woakes Sold to Delhi Capitals
Chris Woakes goes to Delhi Capitals for his base price of Rs 1.5 crore.
IPL Auction Live: Glenn Maxwell Sold to KXIP
The bid for Glenn Maxwell gets off to a big start! Coming in at a base price of Rs 2 crore, Delhi Capitals, KXIP and RCB are involved in an intense bidding war for the Aussie batsman.
Maxwell is returning from a break due to mental-health reasons and although he does not have great numbers to show in the tournament – 1397 runs at 22.90 in 69 matches – his game changing ability is expected to pull franchises.
RCB are forced to drop out of the race due to lack of funds available. Now it’s between Maxwell’s former franchises DC and KXIP. The bid crosses Rs 10 crore!
And Maxwell is back with Kings XI Punjab for a whopping price of Rs 10.75 crore, the biggest bid of the auction so far.
IPL Auction Live: Aaron Finch Sold to RCB for Rs 4.40 Crore
An intense bidding war between KKR and RCB for Aaron Finch, and the Virat Kohli-led franchise bag the Aussie cricketer for Rs 4.40 crore, more than four times his base price of Rs 1 crore.
IPL Auction Live: Jason Roy Sold to Delhi Capitals
Jason Roy sold to Delhi Capitals for his base price of Rs 1.50 crore.
IPL Auction Live: Vihari, Pujara Unsold
Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari and Cheteshwar Pujara find no takers after coming onto the table at a base price of Rs 50 lakh.
IPL Auction Live: Robin Uthappa Sold to RR
Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals fight hard for Robin Uthappa, but KXIP pull out of the fight and the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman goes to RR for Rs 3 crore.
IPL Auction Live: Eoin Morgan Sold to KKR
Delhi Capitals and KKR are in an intense bidding war for Eoin Morgan who comes in at a base price of Rs 1.50 crore. And KKR take the England captain for Rs 5.25 crore.
Chris Lynn Sold to Mumbai Indians
The first big player to go under the hammer, Chris Lynn is bagged by Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 2 crore.
IPL Auction 2020 Underway
IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel starts the proceedings for the 2020 Indian Premier League auction in Kolkata, and hands over the mic to auctioneer Hugh Edmeades.
IPL Auction Live: The Stage is Set
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly arrives at the ITC Royal Bengal in Kolkata, venue for the IPL 2020 auction today. The representatives of the eight franchises that will be participating in the bidding war, have also started taking their places.
The auction is set to begin in 30 minutes. Stay tuned for updates!
IPL Auction: Money Purse of Each Franchise
With a 127 players retained by the eight franchises from the previous season, a total of 73 empty slots remain for the IPL season starting in April of which 29 are for foreign players.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have 12 available slots to fill, more than any other franchise in this auction. With nine empty slots, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) is coming into this auction with the biggest purse of Rs 42.70 crore.
Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League auction!
Eight franchises will bid for the 73 slots up for grabs in Kolkata today. And while the auction for the 13th edition of the league may not be a big one, it promises to be exciting nonetheless.
A total of 338 players including 190 Indians will be available to the franchises. Among the big international players going under the hammer are Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and Robin Uthappa. However, it’s the young domestic and uncapped players that could walk away with the big deals.
The IPL auction begins Thursday afternoon at 3.30 pm. Catch all the updates here.
Meanwhile, take a look at some of our preview stories here.
