IPL Auction: SWOT Analysis of What Teams Need & How Much They Have

Purse left: Rs 14.60 crore

Rs 14.60 crore No of open players slot: Five (three domestic, two overseas)



Strength: Heavyweights Chennai Super Kings have more or less a settled squad with a good blend of experienced foreign recruits and Indian players. Those in the mix have been with the MS Dhoni-led franchise for a long time and going by history, this has been the men in yellow's strength.

Weakness: They don't have a big purse to go for many players and if the management feels they need more backups, that could be a roadblock.

Opportunity: CSK have enough in their kitty to rope in one or two big fish they might be looking for. Going by their squad and historically, the Chennai-based franchise could go for another seasoned campaigner.

Threat: CSK veteran Dwayne Bravo is injury-prone and not having a back-up could hurt them if they don't address the issue in the auction. They also need a cover for Lungi Ngidi who has been ruled out of South Africa's Boxing Day Test against England due to hamstring injury and is also prone to picking up knocks.