The Shallow Waters of Indian Aquatics and How To Break the Surface Tension

Perspective serves as an efficacious and differentiating factor in sports as it separates the good from the great.

The Indian contingent returned with 61 medals from the Commonwealth Games 2022. This, despite shooting – a sport where India won 16 medals in the last edition of the games – not being a part of the roster this time around, is certainly a satisfactory outcome.

In comparison with other nations, India did well to finish fourth and was only behind Australia, England, and Canada. Like every sports campaign, Indian athletes and fans experienced a fair share of euphoria and heartbreaks but the former certainly had an upper hand.