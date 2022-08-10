CWG Gold Winner Achinta’s Mother Keeps His Medals Wrapped in a Half-torn Saree

"I knew that reporters and photographers would be coming to our house when Achinta came back. So, I kept the medals and trophies on a stool so that they could understand how talented Achinta is. I never dreamt that he would win gold for the country,” Purnima Sheuli told PTI.

She remembers how tough it was for her to bring up her sons -- Alok and Achinta -- following the death of her husband Jagat Sheuli. He died of sunstroke in 2013.

"Today, I believe God has started showering blessings on us. The number of people who gathered in front of our house shows that times have changed. Nobody will be able to realise how tough it was for me to bring up my two sons.

“I could not even provide them with their meals every day. There were days when they fell asleep without eating. I don't know how to express myself and what to say," she said.