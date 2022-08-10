India at CWG 2022: Wrestlers, Lifters, Athletes Impress; Sharath Top Performer

As the day started at its usual time on a busy Tuesday, the city of Birmingham woke up with a huge hangover caused by competition, celebrations, disappointments, heartbreaks, and emotional outbursts caused by an overdose of sports, sports, and more sports as the 22nd Commonwealth Games came to an end.

The venues wore a deserted look with only workers toiling hard to get them back to their pre-CWG roles or get them ready for the next event.

Also absent were the friendly, but often clueless, volunteers that at most times went out of their way to help the sportspersons and the visitors that came out for the Games.

