ADVERTISEMENT

Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: List of Indian Winners at Birmingham CWG

CWG 2022 Medal Tally on Day 11: Rank of the Indian Contingent at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on the final day.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Sports
3 min read
Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: List of Indian Winners at Birmingham CWG
i

The Commonwealth Games 2022 took place from 29 July 2022 to 8 August 2022. The grand opening ceremony of the 12-day sports championship took place at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, the United Kingdom on 28 July. Every day, the viewers wait to take a look at the Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally. The position of the top teams keeps changing in the Birmingham CWG 2022 Medal Tally table depending on the number of medals they win daily.

Viewers want to see the Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally on Day 11, Monday, 8 August 2022, which is the final day of the sports championship. The Indian Contingent managed to secure the fourth rank in the Birmingham CWG 2022 Medal Tally table on Day 11, the last day. Earlier, our country was on the fifth spot in the medal table till Day 10.

Also Read

Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: List of Winners on Day 10 at Birmingham CWG

Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: List of Winners on Day 10 at Birmingham CWG
ADVERTISEMENT

While Sanket Sargar was the first athlete to open the CWG 2022 Medal Tally table for India, Mirabai Chanu was the first Indian athlete to win the Gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 for the country.

We will provide you with all the latest updates on the Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally till the final day. Keep reading to know the Indian winners at the Birmingham CWG 2022 and the position of top teams in the medal table.

Commonwealth Games Medal Tally India 2022: List of Winners Till Day 11

Here is the complete list of Indian winners at the Commonwealth Games 2022 till Day 11, which happened on 8 August.

  • Mirabai Chanu: Gold; Women's Weightlifting (49kg)

  • Jeremy Lalrinnunga: Gold; Men's Weightlifting (67kg)

  • Achinta Sheuli: Gold; Men's Weightlifting (73kg)

  • Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sanil Shetty, and Sharath Achanta: Gold; Men's Table Tennis Championship

Also Read

Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 11 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent

Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 11 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent

  • Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani Tirkey: Gold; Women's Fours – Lawn Bowls

  • Sudhir: Gold, Men's Heavyweight Para Powerlifting

  • Sanket Sargar: Silver; Men's Weightlifting (55kg)

  • Vikas Thakur: Silver; Men's Weightlifting (96kg)

  • Bindyarani Sorokhaibam: Silver; Women's Weightlifting (55kg)

  • Sushila Likmabam: Silver; Women's Judo Championship (48kg)

  • Badminton Mixed Team: Silver

  • Tulika Maan: Silver, Women's Judo (78kg)

  • Murali Sreeshankar: Silver, Men's Long Jump

  • Gururaja Poojary: Bronze; Men's Weightlifting (61kg)

  • Vijay Kumar Yadav: Bronze; Men's Judo

  • Harjinder Kaur: Bronze; Women's Weightlifting (71kg)

  • Lovepreet Singh: Bronze; Men's Weightlifting (109kg)

  • Saurav Ghosal: Bronze, Men's Singles Squash

  • Gurdeep Singh: Bronze, Weightlifting (109kg)

  • Tejaswin Shankar: Bronze, Men's High Jump Athletics

  • Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Deepak Punia: Gold; Wrestling

  • Anshu Malik: Silver; Wrestling (Women's 57kg)

  • Divya Kakran: Bronze; Wrestling (Women's 68kg)

  • Mohit Grewal: Bronze; Wrestling (Men's 125kg)

Also Read

Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 10 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent

Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 10 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent
ADVERTISEMENT

  • Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel: Gold; Women's Singles Classes 3-5 (Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis)

  • Rohit Tokas: Bronze; Men’s Over 63.5kg-67 kg Welterweight (Boxing)

  • Sonalben Manubhai Patel: Bronze; Women's Singles Classes 3-5 (Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis)

  • Deepak Nehra: Bronze; Men's Freestyle 97kg (Wrestling)

  • Hussam Uddin Mohammed: Bronze; Men’s Over 54kg- 57 kg Featherweight (Boxing)

  • Pooja Sihag: Bronze; Women's Freestyle 76kg (Wrestling)

  • Naveen: Gold; Men's Freestyle 74kg (Wrestling)

  • Vinesh Phogat: Gold; Women's Freestyle 53kg (Wrestling)

  • Ravi Kumar: Gold; Men's Freestyle 57kg (Wrestling)

  • Pooja Gehlot: Bronze; Women's Freestyle 50kg (Wrestling)

  • Jaismine: Bronze; Women’s Over 57 kg-60kg (Boxing)

  • Team India: Silver; Men's Fours (Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls)

  • Avinash Mukund: Silver; Men's 3,000m Steeplechase (Athletics and Para Athletics)

  • Priyanka Goswami: Silver; Women's 10,000m Race Walk (Athletics and Para Athletics)

Also Read

Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: List of Indian Winners at CWG Birmingham

Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: List of Indian Winners at CWG Birmingham

  • Nikhat Zareen: Gold; Boxing

  • Sreeja Akula and Sharath Kamal: Gold; Mixed Doubles in Table Tennis

  • Nitu Ganghas: Gold; Boxing

  • Amit Panghal: Gold; Boxing

  • Eldhose Paul: Gold; Men's triple long jump

  • Abdullah Aboobacker: Silver; Men's triple long jump

  • Indian Women's Hockey Team: Bronze

  • Kidambi Srikanth: Bronze; Badminton

  • Jolly Treesa, Pullela Gayatri Gopichand: Bronze; Badminton

  • Sagar Ahlawat: Silver; Boxing

  • Drinkhall Paul, Pitchford Liam: Silver; Table Tennis

  • Choong Javen, Lyne Karen: Gold; Table Tennis

  • Team India: Silver; Cricket

  • Pallikal Karthik Dipika/Ghosal Sourav: Bronze; Squash

  • PV Sindhu: Gold; Women's Singles Badminton

  • Lakshya Sen: Gold; Men's Singles Badminton

  • Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy: Gold; Men's Doubles Badminton

  • India Men's Hockey Team: Silver

  • Sharath Kamal Achanta: Gold; Men's Singles Table Tennis

  • Sathiyan Gnanasekaran: Bronze; Men's Singles Table Tennis

CWG Medal Tally India 2022: Birmingham Commonwealth Games Medal Tally on Day 11

The Australian Contingent has been on Rank 1 in the Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally since the beginning.
Also Read

CWG 2022: PV Sindhu Wins Maiden CWG Gold Medal in Women’s Singles at Birmingham

CWG 2022: PV Sindhu Wins Maiden CWG Gold Medal in Women’s Singles at Birmingham
ADVERTISEMENT

The next top teams at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally table are England, Canada, and India. Overall, India has won 61 CWG 2022 Medals, which include 22 Gold, 16 Silver, and 23 Bronze.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally for the final day, which is Day 11 is stated below. Take a look at the medal table and the position of the Indian contingent in the CWG 2022 Medal Tally:

Birmingham CWG 2022 Medal List on Day 11, 8 August 2022.

(Photo: The Quint)

Also Read

CWG 2022 Live, Day 11: Three Gold Medals in Badminton, Sharath Wins TT Gold

CWG 2022 Live, Day 11: Three Gold Medals in Badminton, Sharath Wins TT Gold

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×