Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: List of Indian Winners at Birmingham CWG
CWG 2022 Medal Tally on Day 11: Rank of the Indian Contingent at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on the final day.
The Commonwealth Games 2022 took place from 29 July 2022 to 8 August 2022. The grand opening ceremony of the 12-day sports championship took place at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, the United Kingdom on 28 July. Every day, the viewers wait to take a look at the Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally. The position of the top teams keeps changing in the Birmingham CWG 2022 Medal Tally table depending on the number of medals they win daily.
Viewers want to see the Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally on Day 11, Monday, 8 August 2022, which is the final day of the sports championship. The Indian Contingent managed to secure the fourth rank in the Birmingham CWG 2022 Medal Tally table on Day 11, the last day. Earlier, our country was on the fifth spot in the medal table till Day 10.
While Sanket Sargar was the first athlete to open the CWG 2022 Medal Tally table for India, Mirabai Chanu was the first Indian athlete to win the Gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 for the country.
We will provide you with all the latest updates on the Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally till the final day. Keep reading to know the Indian winners at the Birmingham CWG 2022 and the position of top teams in the medal table.
Commonwealth Games Medal Tally India 2022: List of Winners Till Day 11
Here is the complete list of Indian winners at the Commonwealth Games 2022 till Day 11, which happened on 8 August.
Mirabai Chanu: Gold; Women's Weightlifting (49kg)
Jeremy Lalrinnunga: Gold; Men's Weightlifting (67kg)
Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sanil Shetty, and Sharath Achanta: Gold; Men's Table Tennis Championship
Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani Tirkey: Gold; Women's Fours – Lawn Bowls
Sudhir: Gold, Men's Heavyweight Para Powerlifting
Sanket Sargar: Silver; Men's Weightlifting (55kg)
Vikas Thakur: Silver; Men's Weightlifting (96kg)
Bindyarani Sorokhaibam: Silver; Women's Weightlifting (55kg)
Sushila Likmabam: Silver; Women's Judo Championship (48kg)
Badminton Mixed Team: Silver
Tulika Maan: Silver, Women's Judo (78kg)
Murali Sreeshankar: Silver, Men's Long Jump
Gururaja Poojary: Bronze; Men's Weightlifting (61kg)
Vijay Kumar Yadav: Bronze; Men's Judo
Harjinder Kaur: Bronze; Women's Weightlifting (71kg)
Lovepreet Singh: Bronze; Men's Weightlifting (109kg)
Saurav Ghosal: Bronze, Men's Singles Squash
Gurdeep Singh: Bronze, Weightlifting (109kg)
Tejaswin Shankar: Bronze, Men's High Jump Athletics
Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Deepak Punia: Gold; Wrestling
Anshu Malik: Silver; Wrestling (Women's 57kg)
Divya Kakran: Bronze; Wrestling (Women's 68kg)
Mohit Grewal: Bronze; Wrestling (Men's 125kg)
Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel: Gold; Women's Singles Classes 3-5 (Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis)
Rohit Tokas: Bronze; Men’s Over 63.5kg-67 kg Welterweight (Boxing)
Sonalben Manubhai Patel: Bronze; Women's Singles Classes 3-5 (Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis)
Deepak Nehra: Bronze; Men's Freestyle 97kg (Wrestling)
Hussam Uddin Mohammed: Bronze; Men’s Over 54kg- 57 kg Featherweight (Boxing)
Pooja Sihag: Bronze; Women's Freestyle 76kg (Wrestling)
Naveen: Gold; Men's Freestyle 74kg (Wrestling)
Vinesh Phogat: Gold; Women's Freestyle 53kg (Wrestling)
Ravi Kumar: Gold; Men's Freestyle 57kg (Wrestling)
Pooja Gehlot: Bronze; Women's Freestyle 50kg (Wrestling)
Jaismine: Bronze; Women’s Over 57 kg-60kg (Boxing)
Team India: Silver; Men's Fours (Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls)
Avinash Mukund: Silver; Men's 3,000m Steeplechase (Athletics and Para Athletics)
Priyanka Goswami: Silver; Women's 10,000m Race Walk (Athletics and Para Athletics)
Nikhat Zareen: Gold; Boxing
Sreeja Akula and Sharath Kamal: Gold; Mixed Doubles in Table Tennis
Nitu Ganghas: Gold; Boxing
Amit Panghal: Gold; Boxing
Eldhose Paul: Gold; Men's triple long jump
Abdullah Aboobacker: Silver; Men's triple long jump
Indian Women's Hockey Team: Bronze
Kidambi Srikanth: Bronze; Badminton
Jolly Treesa, Pullela Gayatri Gopichand: Bronze; Badminton
Sagar Ahlawat: Silver; Boxing
Drinkhall Paul, Pitchford Liam: Silver; Table Tennis
Choong Javen, Lyne Karen: Gold; Table Tennis
Team India: Silver; Cricket
Pallikal Karthik Dipika/Ghosal Sourav: Bronze; Squash
PV Sindhu: Gold; Women's Singles Badminton
Lakshya Sen: Gold; Men's Singles Badminton
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy: Gold; Men's Doubles Badminton
India Men's Hockey Team: Silver
Sharath Kamal Achanta: Gold; Men's Singles Table Tennis
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran: Bronze; Men's Singles Table Tennis
CWG Medal Tally India 2022: Birmingham Commonwealth Games Medal Tally on Day 11
The Australian Contingent has been on Rank 1 in the Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally since the beginning.
The next top teams at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally table are England, Canada, and India. Overall, India has won 61 CWG 2022 Medals, which include 22 Gold, 16 Silver, and 23 Bronze.
The Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally for the final day, which is Day 11 is stated below. Take a look at the medal table and the position of the Indian contingent in the CWG 2022 Medal Tally:
