'Believe in Myself': How Lakshya Sen Recovered After Early Tumble in CWG Final

Tze Yong, the player you beat in the men's singles final, is ranked 42nd in the world right now. When he managed to take the first game 21-19, what was it that you said to yourself in the break? Did you think of ways to make a comeback, or did you know that you knew what needed to be done?

I knew I was doing the right things and it was just a matter of 1-2 points that I lost the first game. But ya, at that point, ranking didn't really matter because the way he was playing the matches against the top seeds, he was in good form and carrying good momentum. I'm happy how I played the second and third games and kept it going.

I felt that he didn't have the same intensity later, as he did in the first game. In the second and third games, he was a little tired after the long rallies and I tried to take advantage of that and kept on saying, 'okay this is possible, believe in yourself. You know what to do'.