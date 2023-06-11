WTC Final: 3 Instances Where India Successfully Chased Down 300+ in 4th Innings

In order to win the World Test Championship crown, India have been set a target of 444 runs – a score that has never been chased down in the fourth innings of a Test match. The Aussies had the perfect start to the game as they scored 469 in the first innings, while the Indian team perished for only 296.

India showed better control in the second innings and Australia declared the score at 270/8. India scored 164/3 by the end of Day 4 and will now have to chase the remaining 280 runs to win the second World Test Championship.