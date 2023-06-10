WTC Final 2023: Fans Disappointed as Controversial Catch Sends Shubman Gill Back

A controversial decision by third umpire during World Test Championship final has sparked a raging debate on the internet. India’s opener Shubman Gill was dismissed on 18, when he edged a Scott Boland delivery towards Cameron Green. The on-field umpires referred the decision to the third umpire, Richard Kettleborough, who ruled in favour of the baggy greens.

However, the decision left many bewildered, including the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. The visuals couldn’t clearly portray if Green’s catch was legitimate, with some believing the ball had struck the ground.